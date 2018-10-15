App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 03:37 PM IST

IndusInd Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,203.28 crore, up 20.99% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndusInd Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,203.28 crore in September 2018 up 20.99% from Rs. 1820.99 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 920.25 crore in September 2018 up 4.56% from Rs. 880.10 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,992.44 crore in September 2018 up 21.97% from Rs. 1,633.50 crore in September 2017.

IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 15.32 in September 2018 from Rs. 14.70 in September 2017.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 1,652.70 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and -5.18% over the last 12 months.

IndusInd Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 4,452.10 4,146.62 3,290.28
(b) Income on Investment 918.31 861.03 767.94
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 27.44 18.68 110.80
(d) Others 40.24 41.82 39.33
Other Income 1,317.28 1,301.60 1,187.57
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 3,234.81 2,945.72 2,387.36
Employees Cost 458.18 462.04 445.04
Other Expenses 1,069.94 1,050.86 930.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 1,992.44 1,911.13 1,633.50
Provisions And Contingencies 590.27 350.01 293.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,402.17 1,561.12 1,339.75
Tax 481.92 525.40 459.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 920.25 1,035.72 880.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 920.25 1,035.72 880.10
Equity Share Capital 601.30 600.44 598.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.32 17.25 14.70
Diluted EPS 15.17 17.08 14.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.32 17.25 14.70
Diluted EPS 15.17 17.08 14.54
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 1,781.36 1,740.62 1,345.28
ii) Net NPA 787.57 762.35 536.89
i) % of Gross NPA 1.09 1.15 1.08
ii) % of Net NPA 0.48 0.51 0.44
Return on Assets % 1.59 1.91 1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 15, 2018 03:33 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IndusInd Bank #Results

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

