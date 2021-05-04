MARKET NEWS

IndusInd Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,534.61 crore, up 9.39% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndusInd Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,534.61 crore in March 2021 up 9.39% from Rs. 3231.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 875.95 crore in March 2021 up 190.2% from Rs. 301.84 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,061.53 crore in March 2021 up 7.95% from Rs. 2,836.17 crore in March 2020.

IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 11.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.35 in March 2020.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 913.95 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given 41.31% returns over the last 6 months and 115.99% over the last 12 months.

IndusInd Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,120.955,910.666,223.42
(b) Income on Investment961.52930.721,030.47
(c) Int. on balances With RBI270.68216.2551.51
(d) Others66.21183.8781.17
Other Income1,780.121,705.461,772.00
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,884.753,835.404,155.38
Employees Cost595.07542.70495.69
Other Expenses1,658.131,595.581,671.33
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies3,061.532,973.282,836.17
Provisions And Contingencies1,865.691,853.522,440.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,195.841,119.76395.85
Tax319.89267.0094.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities875.95852.76301.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period875.95852.76301.84
Equity Share Capital773.37757.11693.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.4511.274.35
Diluted EPS11.4311.254.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.4511.274.35
Diluted EPS11.4311.254.34
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA5,794.993,650.665,146.74
ii) Net NPA1,476.57464.211,886.58
i) % of Gross NPA2.671.742.45
ii) % of Net NPA0.690.220.91
Return on Assets %1.031.070.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IndusInd Bank #Results
first published: May 4, 2021 03:00 pm

