IndusInd Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,534.61 crore, up 9.39% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,534.61 crore in March 2021 up 9.39% from Rs. 3231.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 875.95 crore in March 2021 up 190.2% from Rs. 301.84 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,061.53 crore in March 2021 up 7.95% from Rs. 2,836.17 crore in March 2020.

IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 11.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.35 in March 2020.

