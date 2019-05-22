IndusInd Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,232.38 crore, up 11.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndusInd Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,232.38 crore in March 2019 up 11.2% from Rs. 2007.59 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.10 crore in March 2019 down 62.22% from Rs. 953.09 crore in March 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,067.69 crore in March 2019 up 16.86% from Rs. 1,769.39 crore in March 2018.
IndusInd Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 15.88 in March 2018.
IndusInd Bank shares closed at 1,447.75 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.40% returns over the last 6 months and -24.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|IndusInd Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|4,894.74
|4,763.22
|3,669.32
|(b) Income on Investment
|979.45
|918.55
|830.51
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|27.98
|27.93
|75.37
|(d) Others
|89.27
|53.77
|74.91
|Other Income
|1,558.99
|1,468.85
|1,208.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,759.06
|3,475.38
|2,642.52
|Employees Cost
|481.24
|452.05
|453.52
|Other Expenses
|1,242.44
|1,187.93
|993.19
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,067.69
|2,116.96
|1,769.39
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,560.69
|606.68
|335.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|507.00
|1,510.28
|1,433.84
|Tax
|146.90
|525.25
|480.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|360.10
|985.03
|953.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|360.10
|985.03
|953.09
|Equity Share Capital
|602.69
|602.08
|600.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.98
|16.37
|15.88
|Diluted EPS
|5.94
|16.26
|15.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.98
|16.37
|15.88
|Diluted EPS
|5.94
|16.26
|15.73
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|3,947.41
|1,968.15
|1,704.91
|ii) Net NPA
|2,248.28
|1,029.27
|745.67
|i) % of Gross NPA
|2.10
|1.13
|1.17
|ii) % of Net NPA
|1.21
|0.59
|0.51
|Return on Assets %
|0.56
|1.62
|1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
