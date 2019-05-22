IndusInd Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,232.38 crore, up 11.2% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,232.38 crore in March 2019 up 11.2% from Rs. 2007.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.10 crore in March 2019 down 62.22% from Rs. 953.09 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,067.69 crore in March 2019 up 16.86% from Rs. 1,769.39 crore in March 2018.

IndusInd Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 15.88 in March 2018.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 1,447.75 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.40% returns over the last 6 months and -24.79% over the last 12 months.