IndusInd Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,563.71 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndusInd Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,563.71 crore in June 2021 up 7.69% from Rs. 3309.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 974.95 crore in June 2021 up 111.65% from Rs. 460.64 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,130.56 crore in June 2021 up 9.41% from Rs. 2,861.33 crore in June 2020.

IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 12.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.64 in June 2020.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 981.30 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.65% returns over the last 6 months and 93.68% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,181.186,120.956,066.00
(b) Income on Investment998.38961.521,001.52
(c) Int. on balances With RBI299.66270.6820.80
(d) Others95.4866.2173.41
Other Income1,781.071,780.121,519.19
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended4,010.993,884.753,852.54
Employees Cost608.17595.07551.63
Other Expenses1,606.051,658.131,415.42
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies3,130.563,061.532,861.33
Provisions And Contingencies1,844.021,865.692,258.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,286.541,195.84602.45
Tax311.59319.89141.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities974.95875.95460.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period974.95875.95460.64
Equity Share Capital773.88773.37693.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.6011.456.64
Diluted EPS12.5811.436.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.6011.456.64
Diluted EPS12.5811.436.64
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA--5,794.995,098.95
ii) Net NPA--1,476.571,703.37
i) % of Gross NPA--2.672.53
ii) % of Net NPA--0.690.86
Return on Assets %--1.030.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IndusInd Bank #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:11 pm

