IndusInd Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,843.99 crore, up 34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndusInd Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,843.99 crore in June 2019 up 34% from Rs. 2122.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,432.50 crore in June 2019 up 38.31% from Rs. 1,035.72 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,590.96 crore in June 2019 up 35.57% from Rs. 1,911.13 crore in June 2018.

IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 20.68 in June 2019 from Rs. 17.25 in June 2018.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 1,541.25 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.72% returns over the last 6 months and -19.51% over the last 12 months.