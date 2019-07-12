App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,843.99 crore, up 34% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndusInd Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,843.99 crore in June 2019 up 34% from Rs. 2122.43 crore in June 2018.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,432.50 crore in June 2019 up 38.31% from Rs. 1,035.72 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,590.96 crore in June 2019 up 35.57% from Rs. 1,911.13 crore in June 2018.

IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 20.68 in June 2019 from Rs. 17.25 in June 2018.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 1,541.25 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.72% returns over the last 6 months and -19.51% over the last 12 months.

IndusInd Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills5,753.844,894.744,146.62
(b) Income on Investment1,069.94979.45861.03
(c) Int. on balances With RBI48.7827.9818.68
(d) Others88.8189.2741.82
Other Income1,663.251,558.991,301.60
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended4,117.383,759.062,945.72
Employees Cost647.22481.24462.04
Other Expenses1,269.061,242.441,050.86
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,590.962,067.691,911.13
Provisions And Contingencies430.621,560.69350.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,160.34507.001,561.12
Tax727.84146.90525.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,432.50360.101,035.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,432.50360.101,035.72
Equity Share Capital603.14602.69600.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.685.9817.25
Diluted EPS20.585.9417.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.685.9817.25
Diluted EPS20.585.9417.08
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA4,199.663,947.411,740.62
ii) Net NPA2,380.512,248.28762.35
i) % of Gross NPA2.152.101.15
ii) % of Net NPA1.231.210.51
Return on Assets %2.050.561.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IndusInd Bank #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.