IndusInd Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,406.10 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,406.10 crore in December 2020 up 10.8% from Rs. 3074.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 852.76 crore in December 2020 down 34.41% from Rs. 1,300.20 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,973.28 crore in December 2020 up 8.29% from Rs. 2,745.64 crore in December 2019.

IndusInd Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.76 in December 2019.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 970.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.94% returns over the last 6 months and -19.86% over the last 12 months.