IndusInd Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,406.10 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndusInd Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,406.10 crore in December 2020 up 10.8% from Rs. 3074.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 852.76 crore in December 2020 down 34.41% from Rs. 1,300.20 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,973.28 crore in December 2020 up 8.29% from Rs. 2,745.64 crore in December 2019.

IndusInd Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.76 in December 2019.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 970.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.94% returns over the last 6 months and -19.86% over the last 12 months.

IndusInd Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills5,910.665,987.746,082.32
(b) Income on Investment930.72952.351,106.41
(c) Int. on balances With RBI216.25169.6429.73
(d) Others183.8767.4866.07
Other Income1,705.461,553.841,789.40
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,835.403,899.224,210.51
Employees Cost542.70524.11550.10
Other Expenses1,595.581,477.191,567.68
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,973.282,830.532,745.64
Provisions And Contingencies1,853.521,964.441,043.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,119.76866.091,702.19
Tax267.00219.05401.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities852.76647.041,300.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period852.76647.041,300.20
Equity Share Capital757.11756.45693.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.279.0718.76
Diluted EPS11.259.0718.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.279.0718.76
Diluted EPS11.259.0718.69
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,650.664,532.154,578.43
ii) Net NPA464.211,055.812,173.29
i) % of Gross NPA1.742.212.18
ii) % of Net NPA0.220.521.05
Return on Assets %1.070.831.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IndusInd Bank #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:22 am

