IndusInd Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,074.02 crore, up 34.35% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,074.02 crore in December 2019 up 34.35% from Rs. 2288.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,300.20 crore in December 2019 up 32% from Rs. 985.03 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,745.64 crore in December 2019 up 29.7% from Rs. 2,116.96 crore in December 2018.

IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 18.76 in December 2019 from Rs. 16.37 in December 2018.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 1,481.65 on January 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.44% returns over the last 6 months and -0.16% over the last 12 months.