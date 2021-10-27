MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IndusInd Bank September quarter net profit jumps 73% to Rs 1,147 crore

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 663.08 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
October 27, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,146.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 663.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the July-September quarter rose to Rs 9,488.06 crore from Rs 8,731.52 crore a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income moved up at Rs 7,650.36 crore from Rs 7,177.21 crore.

On a standalone basis, the net profit increased by 72 per cent to Rs 1,113.53 crore from Rs 647.04 crore.

Close

And the total income rose to Rs 9,487.56 crore against Rs 8,731.05 crore.

Bank’s provisions for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 1,703.36 crore for the quarter from Rs 1,964.44 crore reserved for the year-ago period.

However, there was an uptick in the bank’s gross bad loan proportion at 2.77 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2021, against 2.21 per cent a year earlier.

Net NPAs too increased to 0.80 per cent from 0.52 per cent.

The scrip of IndusInd Bank closed at Rs 1,135.10 apiece on BSE, down 1.69 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #IndusInd Bank #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2021 06:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.