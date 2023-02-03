English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IndusInd Bank rises on reports of RBI approval to increasing Hinduja Group's stake

    Indusind International Holdings Ltd, promoter of Indusind Bank, is said to have received a go ahead from the banking regulator to increase its stake in the bank to 26 percent from 15.16 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
    IndusInd Bank on January 18 reported 58 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 to Rs 1,963.54 crore

    IndusInd Bank on January 18 reported 58 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 to Rs 1,963.54 crore

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of IndusInd Bank jumped 4 percent on February 3 on reports that the Reserve Bank of India has granted approval to promoter Hinduja Group to increase its stake in the bank.

    Indusind International Holdings Ltd, the promoter of Indusind Bank, is said to have received a go ahead from the banking regulator to increase its stake in the bank to 26 percent from 15.16 percent, according to a Business Line report.

    The Hindujas are likely to deploy Rs 8000-10000 crore between June and September to increase their shareholding in the bank.

    The go-ahead given by the regulator is in line with the newly introduced RBI (Acquisition and Holding of shares or voting rights in Banking companies) Directions, 2023, the first instance of its promoter increasing  its shareholding to 26 percent.