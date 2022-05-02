IndusInd Bank Q4 – Why there is still headroom for rerating

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

IndusInd Bank (IIB CMP: Rs 978, Market cap: Rs 75,806 crore) has been an out-performer in the past three months not only within the banking pack but also with respect to the benchmark Nifty. The steady execution in Q4, promising outlook for FY23, and the undemanding valuation makes us reasonably confident that the stock has headroom for further re-rating. The bank, in the past, had been rocked by issues relating to the corporate book, run on deposits following the...