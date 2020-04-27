App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank Q4: Profit falls 77% to Rs 302 cr QoQ as provisions spike 134%

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 2020 grew by 5.1 percent sequentially to Rs 3,231.2 crore, which was better than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 2,917 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on April 27 reported a March quarter profit at Rs 301.84 crore, which was much lower than average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 pegged at Rs 537.3 crore.

The profit declined 76.8 percent compared to previous quarter's net at Rs 1,300.2 crore, impacted by higher provisions and lower other income, but lower tax (down 77 percent QoQ) limited the decline.

Numbers are non-comparable on year-on-year basis as Bharat Financial Inclusion was merged in July last year.

Close

Provisions and contingencies shot up 133.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,440.32 crore in March quarter, IndusInd Bank said in its BSE filing.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances rose 27 bps QoQ to 2.45 percent in January-March quarter, but net non-performing assets declined 14 bps sequentially to 0.91 percent in Q4FY20.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, global rating agency Moody's Investors Service has placed domestic and foreign currency issuer ratings of Baa3/P-3 under review for downgrade.

The bank's ba1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA have also been placed under review for downgrade by the agency.

The stock price crashed 80.3 percent during the financial year 2019-20 and 77 percent during the January-March quarter due to the COVID-19-led correction, deposits outflow and exposure to telecom sector.

The year-to-date fall up to April 24 is 75 percent.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #IndusInd Bank #Results

