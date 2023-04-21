 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndusInd Bank may post 43.3% rise in Q4 net profit today on higher interest income

Shivam Shukla
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

Of the four brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, Motilal Oswal expects the highest rise in net profit at Rs 2,110.8 crore, up 50.7 percent from the year-ago period. The private lender will share its March quarter numbers on April 24

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank, India’s fifth-largest private sector bank by market capitalisation, is expected to report a 43.3 percent year-on-year rise in net profit when it shares its March quarter numbers today, according to a Moneycontrol poll.

The brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities, one of four that participated in the Moneycontrol poll, expects the bank to report net profit of Rs 1,812.6 crore, up 33 percent YoY and 7 percent sequentially.

Net interest income (NII) is expected to rise 15.2 percent YoY and 2 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,062 crore. Kotak expects pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) to rise 6 percent YoY and 4 percent QoQ to Rs 1,924.6 crore.

 