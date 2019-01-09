Indusind Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 6.5% YoY to Rs. 996.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Indusind Bank to report net profit at Rs. 996.9 crore up 6.5% year-on-year (up 8.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 21.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,301.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is expected to rise by 25.2% Y-o-Y (up 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,083.5 crore.

