Indusind Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 2% YoY to Rs. 954.9 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Institutions sector. The brokerage house expects Indusind Bank to report net profit at Rs. 954.9 crore up 2% year-on-year (up 3.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,233.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is expected to rise by 22.7% Y-o-Y (up 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,043.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.