MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IndusInd Bank Q2 profit jumps 72% to Rs 1,114 crore; provisions, NPAs decline

Net interest income grew by 11.6 percent to Rs 3,658.40 crore compared to the year-ago period

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 06:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on October 27 reported a 72.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,114 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, with a drop in bad loans provisions and non-performing assets (NPAs). Higher other income and operating profit also supported profitability.

Standalone profit in the corresponding period of the last fiscal was at Rs 647.04 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 11.6 percent to Rs 3,658.40 crore from the year-ago quarter. "Net interest margin fell by 9 bps YoY to 4.07 percent in Q2 mainly due to surplus liquidity placed under repo with RBI," said the bank.

The bank further said loan book grew by 10 percent YoY (5 percent QoQ) to Rs 2.21 lakh crore and deposits rose by 21 percent YoY (3 percent) to Rs 2.75 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 2021 including retail deposits and deposits from small business customers of Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Asset quality has seen some improvement on sequential basis, with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances falling 11 bps QoQ to 2.77 percent and net NPAs declined 4 bps to 0.80 percent as of September 2021, said the bank in its BSE filing.

Close

Related stories

Provisions and contingencies during the quarter at Rs 1,703.36 crore lowered by 13.3 percent year-on-year and were down by 7.6 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Net interest income (other income) increased 18.2 percent to Rs 1,837.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as core fee income grew by 42 percent YoY to Rs 1,506 crore in Q2. Pre-provision operating profit rose 12.2 percent to Rs 3,174 crore compared to year-ago period.

The stock settled at Rs 1,135.10 today, falling 1.69 percent ahead of earnings.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IndusInd Bank #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2021 05:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.