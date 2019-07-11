Indusind Bank Q1 Net Profit may dip 8% YoY to Rs. 949.8 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Banks/Diversified Financials sector. The brokerage house expects Indusind Bank to report net profit at Rs. 949.8 crore down 8% year-on-year (up 164% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 31 percent Y-o-Y (up 24 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,771.6 crore, according to Kotak.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 19% Y-o-Y (up 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,265.5 crore.

