IndusInd Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,563.71 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,563.71 crore in June 2021 up 7.69% from Rs. 3309.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,016.05 crore in June 2021 up 99.07% from Rs. 510.39 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,185.49 crore in June 2021 up 8.8% from Rs. 2,927.74 crore in June 2020.

IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 13.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.36 in June 2020.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 981.30 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.65% returns over the last 6 months and 93.68% over the last 12 months.