    IndusInd Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,793.57 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2022 / 11:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IndusInd Bank are:

    Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,793.57 crore in December 2021 up 11.38% from Rs. 3406.1 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,241.55 crore in December 2021 up 49.51% from Rs. 830.41 crore in December 2020.

    Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,312.13 crore in December 2021 up 11.76% from Rs. 2,963.56 crore in December 2020.

    IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 16.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.97 in December 2020.

    IndusInd Bank shares closed at 903.55 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.54% returns over the last 6 months and -6.96% over the last 12 months.

    IndusInd Bank
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Interest Earned
    (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,334.996,238.865,910.66
    (b) Income on Investment1,023.16992.97930.72
    (c) Int. on balances With RBI315.76350.06216.25
    (d) Others63.5868.47183.87
    Other Income1,876.851,837.701,645.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Interest Expended3,943.923,991.963,835.40
    Employees Cost865.46848.93744.39
    Other Expenses1,492.831,428.431,343.93
    Depreciation------
    Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies3,312.133,218.742,963.56
    Provisions And Contingencies1,654.051,703.361,853.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,658.081,515.381,110.04
    Tax416.69368.71279.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,241.391,146.67830.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,241.391,146.67830.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.160.060.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,241.551,146.73830.41
    Equity Share Capital774.55774.12757.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    ANALYTICAL RATIOS
    a) % of Share by Govt.------
    b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
    c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.0414.8110.97
    Diluted EPS16.0114.7910.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.0414.8110.97
    Diluted EPS16.0114.7910.96
    NPA Ratios :
    i) Gross NPA5,779.276,245.043,650.66
    ii) Net NPA1,633.211,771.35464.21
    i) % of Gross NPA2.482.771.74
    ii) % of Net NPA0.710.800.22
    Return on Assets %1.351.291.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Lakhs)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Lakhs)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IndusInd Bank #Results
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 11:23 pm
