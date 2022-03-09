Indusind Bank cites technical glitch behind loan disbursed by BFIL

Indusind Bank on March 8 reported to exchanges that the technical glitch leading to disbursement of loans without recording of client consent at Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd was a result of IT change management and process gap.

An independent review by Deloitte was initiated by the lender after allegations made by anonymous individuals related to its wholly owned subsidiary and business correspondent for microfinance loans, Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL).

In January, the bank had informed in its earning call that it received complaints and it had taken immediate corrective steps, including conducting internal audit, IT audit and discontinuation of OTP-based authentication.

The report stated following points: 0.03 percent of MFI book disbursed without consent (IT change management and process gap), no adverse findings in product design with respect of compliance, in certain products which were introduced to provide liquidity support to customers, the bank could not establish whether the disbursements preceded collections as both happened on the same day, however, this product was discontinued in September 2021 and the bank has fully provided for this exposure, areas of improvement in better control and oversight.

The overall financial impact is pegged at Rs 13.50 crore, which the bank will provide in the fourth quarter FY22. The bank said on a prudent basis carries a contingent provisions of Rs 3,328 crores outside of provision coverage ratio, including Rs 368 crore towards standard microfinance portfolio, as of December 2021.

Further, it will make an additional provision of Rs 13.5 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 based on the findings of the review, the report added.

"As such, the quantum of exposure and its financial impact is not material addressing one key overhang. We see valuations expand from current levels which reflects our positive view, however, Indusind Bank is unlikely to see its historical premium valuation given that the other frontline banks offer superior risk-adjusted returns for a similar growth profile", Kotak Institutional Equities report said.

"We have indicated in the past that the MFI business poses several unique characteristics that differentiate itself to a secured lending product as borrowers have to constantly repay the loan in a relatively short period to qualify for the next loan. Operational risk from this business is higher as evidenced from this episode. However, we do note that this is not a unique problem for the bank but we do believe that it is an issue at an industry level", the Kotak report added .

The brokerage firm has maintained ADD rating and revised its target price to Rs 975 from Rs 1050 a share.