IndusInd Bank beats Street forecast, Q3 net zooms 58% to Rs 1,963 crore

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

In an early business update for the quarter, IndusInd Bank reported a loan growth of 19 percent year-on-year, faster than the previous seven quarters.

IndusInd Bank on January 18 reported 58 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 to Rs 1,963.54 crore, beating street expectations by a mile.

The average estimate of five brokerages polled had pegged the net profit for the private sector lender at Rs 1,836 crore for the reported quarter. The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 1,241.39 crore in the corresponding quarter a year back.

On a standalone basis, the lender's net profit surged 68 percent to Rs 1959 crore from Rs 1161 crore a year ago.

The net profit growth was partly driven by a sharp 37 percent fall in provisions for the quarter to Rs 1,064. 73 crore from Rs 1,654.20 crore a year ago. The fall in provisioning reflects the drop in bad loans for the lender.

Gross bad loan as a percentage of its loan book was 2.06 percent, down from 2.11 percent a year ago. On a net basis, bad loans were just 0.62 percent of its loan book. With a 1.18 percent fall, the gross bad loan pile now stands at Rs 5702 crore as of December, down from Rs 5779 crore a year ago.

Fresh slippages were Rs 1,467 crore for the October-December quarter, down from Rs 1,572 crore a year ago. Fresh stress was largely from its microfinance loan book where gross bad loans rose to Rs 1,153 crore from Rs 885 crore a year ago. The bank's vehicle finance book too saw an increase in stress albeit mild.