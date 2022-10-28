INDUS TOWERS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,966.60 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,966.60 crore in September 2022 up 15.87% from Rs. 6,875.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 873.00 crore in September 2022 down 44.03% from Rs. 1,559.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,874.40 crore in September 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 3,732.70 crore in September 2021.

INDUS TOWERS EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.79 in September 2021.

INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 190.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and -30.55% over the last 12 months.