INDUS TOWERS Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,875.20 crore, up 289.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,875.20 crore in September 2021 up 289.33% from Rs. 1,765.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,559.80 crore in September 2021 up 249.81% from Rs. 445.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,732.70 crore in September 2021 up 301.75% from Rs. 929.10 crore in September 2020.

INDUS TOWERS EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2020.

INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 288.65 on October 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and 53.29% over the last 12 months.