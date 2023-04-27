INDUS TOWERS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,752.90 crore, down 5.04% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 6,752.90 6,765.00 7,111.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6,752.90 6,765.00 7,111.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 2,559.60 2,622.00 2,400.80 Employees Cost 195.00 200.00 205.90 Depreciation 1,319.60 1,357.20 1,364.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 552.30 2,780.30 446.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,126.40 -194.50 2,693.80 Other Income 116.00 89.80 109.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,242.40 -104.70 2,802.80 Interest 349.20 354.00 382.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,893.20 -458.70 2,420.40 Exceptional Items -- -492.80 -- P/L Before Tax 1,893.20 -951.50 2,420.40 Tax 494.20 -243.90 602.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,399.00 -707.60 1,817.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,399.00 -707.60 1,817.90 Equity Share Capital 2,694.90 2,694.90 2,694.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 18,439.80 17,062.70 19,480.60 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.19 -2.63 6.74 Diluted EPS 5.19 -2.63 6.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.19 -2.63 6.74 Diluted EPS 5.19 -2.63 6.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited