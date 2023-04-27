 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
INDUS TOWERS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,752.90 crore, down 5.04% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:Net Sales at Rs 6,752.90 crore in March 2023 down 5.04% from Rs. 7,111.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,399.00 crore in March 2023 down 23.04% from Rs. 1,817.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,562.00 crore in March 2023 down 14.52% from Rs. 4,167.20 crore in March 2022.
INDUS TOWERS EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.74 in March 2022. INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 143.00 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.11% returns over the last 6 months and -32.90% over the last 12 months.
INDUS TOWERS
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations6,752.906,765.007,111.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6,752.906,765.007,111.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel2,559.602,622.002,400.80
Employees Cost195.00200.00205.90
Depreciation1,319.601,357.201,364.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses552.302,780.30446.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,126.40-194.502,693.80
Other Income116.0089.80109.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,242.40-104.702,802.80
Interest349.20354.00382.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,893.20-458.702,420.40
Exceptional Items---492.80--
P/L Before Tax1,893.20-951.502,420.40
Tax494.20-243.90602.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,399.00-707.601,817.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,399.00-707.601,817.90
Equity Share Capital2,694.902,694.902,694.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves18,439.8017,062.7019,480.60
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.19-2.636.74
Diluted EPS5.19-2.636.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.19-2.636.74
Diluted EPS5.19-2.636.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indus Towers #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:33 am