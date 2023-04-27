INDUS TOWERS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,752.90 crore, down 5.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:Net Sales at Rs 6,752.90 crore in March 2023 down 5.04% from Rs. 7,111.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,399.00 crore in March 2023 down 23.04% from Rs. 1,817.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,562.00 crore in March 2023 down 14.52% from Rs. 4,167.20 crore in March 2022.
INDUS TOWERS EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.74 in March 2022.
|INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 143.00 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.11% returns over the last 6 months and -32.90% over the last 12 months.
|INDUS TOWERS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,752.90
|6,765.00
|7,111.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,752.90
|6,765.00
|7,111.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2,559.60
|2,622.00
|2,400.80
|Employees Cost
|195.00
|200.00
|205.90
|Depreciation
|1,319.60
|1,357.20
|1,364.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|552.30
|2,780.30
|446.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,126.40
|-194.50
|2,693.80
|Other Income
|116.00
|89.80
|109.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,242.40
|-104.70
|2,802.80
|Interest
|349.20
|354.00
|382.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,893.20
|-458.70
|2,420.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-492.80
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,893.20
|-951.50
|2,420.40
|Tax
|494.20
|-243.90
|602.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,399.00
|-707.60
|1,817.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,399.00
|-707.60
|1,817.90
|Equity Share Capital
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|18,439.80
|17,062.70
|19,480.60
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.19
|-2.63
|6.74
|Diluted EPS
|5.19
|-2.63
|6.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.19
|-2.63
|6.74
|Diluted EPS
|5.19
|-2.63
|6.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited