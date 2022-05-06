INDUS TOWERS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,111.50 crore, up 9.56% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7,111.50
|6,925.90
|6,490.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7,111.50
|6,925.90
|6,490.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2,400.80
|2,567.30
|2,374.30
|Employees Cost
|205.90
|194.30
|177.40
|Depreciation
|1,364.40
|322.90
|1,330.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|446.60
|1,465.60
|527.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,693.80
|2,375.80
|2,081.20
|Other Income
|109.00
|93.90
|77.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,802.80
|2,469.70
|2,158.40
|Interest
|382.40
|379.00
|361.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,420.40
|2,090.70
|1,796.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,420.40
|2,090.70
|1,796.70
|Tax
|602.50
|518.10
|431.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,817.90
|1,572.60
|1,364.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,817.90
|1,572.60
|1,364.80
|Equity Share Capital
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|19,480.60
|17,687.70
|13,202.40
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.74
|5.83
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|6.74
|5.83
|5.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.74
|5.83
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|6.74
|5.83
|5.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited