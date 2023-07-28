INDUS TOWERS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,075.90 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,075.90 crore in June 2023 up 2.59% from Rs. 6,897.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,350.90 crore in June 2023 up 182.08% from Rs. 478.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,612.90 crore in June 2023 up 49.58% from Rs. 2,415.30 crore in June 2022.

INDUS TOWERS EPS has increased to Rs. 5.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 176.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.77% returns over the last 6 months and -21.09% over the last 12 months.