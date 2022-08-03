 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

INDUS TOWERS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,897.30 crore, up 1.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,897.30 crore in June 2022 up 1.5% from Rs. 6,795.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 478.90 crore in June 2022 down 66.2% from Rs. 1,416.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,415.30 crore in June 2022 down 32.41% from Rs. 3,573.30 crore in June 2021.

INDUS TOWERS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.26 in June 2021.

INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 219.35 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.68% over the last 12 months.

INDUS TOWERS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,897.30 7,111.50 6,795.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,897.30 7,111.50 6,795.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 2,691.50 2,400.80 --
Employees Cost 183.40 205.90 187.20
Depreciation 1,338.70 1,364.40 1,318.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,699.60 446.60 3,092.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 984.10 2,693.80 2,198.10
Other Income 92.50 109.00 56.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,076.60 2,802.80 2,255.00
Interest 432.30 382.40 376.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 644.30 2,420.40 1,878.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 644.30 2,420.40 1,878.50
Tax 165.40 602.50 461.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 478.90 1,817.90 1,416.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 478.90 1,817.90 1,416.80
Equity Share Capital 2,694.90 2,694.90 2,694.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 16,959.40 19,480.60 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 6.74 5.26
Diluted EPS 1.78 6.74 5.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 6.74 5.26
Diluted EPS 1.78 6.74 5.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indus Towers #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.