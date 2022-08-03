INDUS TOWERS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,897.30 crore, up 1.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,897.30 crore in June 2022 up 1.5% from Rs. 6,795.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 478.90 crore in June 2022 down 66.2% from Rs. 1,416.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,415.30 crore in June 2022 down 32.41% from Rs. 3,573.30 crore in June 2021.

INDUS TOWERS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.26 in June 2021.

INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 219.35 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.68% over the last 12 months.