INDUS TOWERS Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,925.90 crore, up 70.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,925.90 crore in December 2021 up 70.6% from Rs. 4,059.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,572.60 crore in December 2021 up 123.29% from Rs. 704.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,792.60 crore in December 2021 up 32.5% from Rs. 2,107.70 crore in December 2020.

INDUS TOWERS EPS has increased to Rs. 5.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.55 in December 2020.

INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 249.60 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.98% returns over the last 6 months and 4.72% over the last 12 months.