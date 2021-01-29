INDUS TOWERS Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,059.80 crore, up 143.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,059.80 crore in December 2020 up 143.7% from Rs. 1,665.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 704.30 crore in December 2020 up 70.08% from Rs. 414.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,107.70 crore in December 2020 up 138.54% from Rs. 883.60 crore in December 2019.

INDUS TOWERS EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2019.

INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 241.30 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1.56% over the last 12 months.