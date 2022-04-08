 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indus Towers Q4 PAT seen up 12.4% YoY to Rs. 1,533.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 08, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,986.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Representative image

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Indus Towers to report net profit at Rs. 1,533.1 crore up 12.4% year-on-year (down 2.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,986.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,677.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Indus Towers #Result Poll #Telecom
first published: Apr 8, 2022 10:20 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.