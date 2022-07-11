Indus Towers Q1 PAT seen up 6.7% YoY to Rs. 1,510 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Indus Towers to report net profit at Rs. 1,510 crore up 6.7% year-on-year (down 17.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,949 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,683 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

