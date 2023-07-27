Indus Towers Q1 net profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 1,348 crore

Rental per tenant was also expected to increase by 0.5 percent QoQ to Rs 41,407, partly driven by higher loading revenue on 5G rollout.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indus Towers on July 27 reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 of Rs 1,348 crore, up 182 percent from Rs 477 crore in the same quarter last year led by higher tenancies and record tower additions during the period.

Its revenue from operations also rose 3 percent to Rs 7,076 crore from Rs 6,897 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The Return on Equity (RoE) dropped to 13.8 percent as against 29.5 percent YoY. The Return on Capital Employed dropped to 13.8 percent as against 22 percent on a YoY basis.

“We are pleased to have delivered a solid operational performance in Q1 FY24, with the highest quarterly tower additions in our history," said Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO, Indus Towers Limited.

Quarter-on-quarter, the number of towers grew by 5,410 to 1,98,284 at June-end. Sharing revenue per tower per month was steady at Rs 73,286 while sharing revenue per sharing operator per month came in at Rs 41,503, nearly flat QoQ and YoY, and largely in line with expectations.

"The steady collections have aided our financial performance. We have

made progress on key strategic priorities which are critical to our growth, competitiveness, and customer satisfaction. With the 5G rollouts by operators and network expansion of a major customer progressing at speed, Indus Towers is also keeping pace to capture the growth opportunity and create long-term value,” Sah said.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 3,514 crore, up 51 percent YoY representing an operating margin of 49.7 percent.

ICICI Securities in a pre-earnings note had projected tenancies to rise by 3,500 in Q1. Rental per tenant was also expected to increase by 0.5 percent QoQ to Rs 41,407, partly driven by higher loading revenue on 5G rollout.

“Rental revenue may rise 0.7 percent QoQ (1.4 percent YoY on a higher base with one-off gains) to Rs 4,300 crore. We expect EBITDA to increase 1.7 percent QoQ to Rs 3,500 crore (up 54.3 percent YoY on a low base which was impacted by the provisioning for doubtful debt related to Vodafone Idea). We expect net profit to be 3x YoY (+4.1 percent QoQ) at Rs 15 bn. Note: YoY is not strictly comparable as base has one-off gains,” the broker said.