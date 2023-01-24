 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indus Towers posts Rs 708 crore loss in Q3

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

The country's largest telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 708.2 crore for the December 2022 quarter, mainly on account of doubtful recovery from Vodafone Idea.

Indus Towers posted a profit of Rs 1,570 crore in the same period a year ago.

"The loss in the books was a result of the adoption of stringent accounting practices by the Company due to continued shortfall in collections from one of the major customers," Indus Towers in a statement said -- in an apparent reference to debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL).

The company's revenue declined by about 2 per cent to Rs 676.5 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 692.74 crore in the December 2021 quarter, according a regulatory filing.