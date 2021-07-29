MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indus Towers posts profit of Rs 1,415 crore in Q1

The financial performance, however, is not comparable because the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Bharti Infratel and erstwhile Indus Towers Limited (a joint venture company) became effective on November 19, 2020.

PTI
July 29, 2021 / 11:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Thursday posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,415 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Indus Towers had recorded profit after tax of Rs 1,121 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"The first quarter of financial year 2022 witnessed the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic impacting lives and livelihoods across the country on one hand and severe cyclones in many states on the other. Indus Towers continues to stand tall against all odds to ensure support for customers, society and nation. The company has also delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter," Indus Towers Managing Director and CEO Bimal Dayal said.

The financial performance, however, is not comparable because the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Bharti Infratel and erstwhile Indus Towers Limited (a joint venture company) became effective on November 19, 2020.

Indus Towers posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 6,797 crore in the April-June 2021 period.

Close

According to the statement, the entity had revenue of Rs 6,086 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

The company is reported to have over 1.8 lakh total mobile towers.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Indus Towers #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2021 11:01 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.