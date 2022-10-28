 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

INDUS TOWERS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,966.60 crore, up 15.85% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,966.60 crore in September 2022 up 15.85% from Rs. 6,876.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 871.80 crore in September 2022 down 44.06% from Rs. 1,558.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,874.10 crore in September 2022 down 23.01% from Rs. 3,733.20 crore in September 2021.

INDUS TOWERS EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.79 in September 2021.

INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 190.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and -30.55% over the last 12 months.

INDUS TOWERS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,966.60 6,897.30 6,876.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,966.60 6,897.30 6,876.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 2,717.70 2,691.50 2,651.10
Employees Cost 195.70 183.40 184.80
Depreciation 1,306.70 1,339.30 1,316.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,242.00 1,700.20 400.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,504.50 982.90 2,324.40
Other Income 62.90 92.50 92.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,567.40 1,075.40 2,417.10
Interest 392.40 432.30 383.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,175.00 643.10 2,033.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,175.00 643.10 2,033.40
Tax 303.20 165.80 474.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 871.80 477.30 1,558.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 871.80 477.30 1,558.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 871.80 477.30 1,558.50
Equity Share Capital 2,694.90 2,694.90 2,694.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 17,780.00 16,934.20 16,107.20
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.24 1.77 5.79
Diluted EPS 3.24 1.77 5.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 1.77 5.79
Diluted EPS 3.24 1.77 5.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indus Towers #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Oct 28, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.