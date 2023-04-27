 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
INDUS TOWERS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,752.90 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,752.90 crore in March 2023 down 5.11% from Rs. 7,116.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,399.10 crore in March 2023 down 23.48% from Rs. 1,828.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,562.70 crore in March 2023 down 14.74% from Rs. 4,178.80 crore in March 2022.

INDUS TOWERS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,752.90 6,765.00 7,116.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,752.90 6,765.00 7,116.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 2,559.60 2,622.00 2,400.80
Employees Cost 195.00 200.00 205.90
Depreciation 1,320.20 1,357.70 1,364.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 551.70 2,757.20 439.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,126.40 -171.90 2,704.90
Other Income 116.10 89.80 109.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,242.50 -82.10 2,813.90
Interest 349.20 377.20 382.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,893.30 -459.30 2,431.40
Exceptional Items -- -492.80 --
P/L Before Tax 1,893.30 -952.10 2,431.40
Tax 494.20 -243.90 602.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,399.10 -708.20 1,828.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,399.10 -708.20 1,828.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,399.10 -708.20 1,828.50
Equity Share Capital 2,694.90 2,694.90 2,694.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 18,414.60 17,041.80 19,455.60
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.19 -2.63 6.78
Diluted EPS 5.19 -2.63 6.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.19 -2.63 6.78
Diluted EPS 5.19 -2.63 6.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
