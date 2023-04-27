INDUS TOWERS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,752.90 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,752.90
|6,765.00
|7,116.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,752.90
|6,765.00
|7,116.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2,559.60
|2,622.00
|2,400.80
|Employees Cost
|195.00
|200.00
|205.90
|Depreciation
|1,320.20
|1,357.70
|1,364.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|551.70
|2,757.20
|439.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,126.40
|-171.90
|2,704.90
|Other Income
|116.10
|89.80
|109.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,242.50
|-82.10
|2,813.90
|Interest
|349.20
|377.20
|382.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,893.30
|-459.30
|2,431.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-492.80
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,893.30
|-952.10
|2,431.40
|Tax
|494.20
|-243.90
|602.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,399.10
|-708.20
|1,828.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,399.10
|-708.20
|1,828.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,399.10
|-708.20
|1,828.50
|Equity Share Capital
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|18,414.60
|17,041.80
|19,455.60
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.19
|-2.63
|6.78
|Diluted EPS
|5.19
|-2.63
|6.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.19
|-2.63
|6.78
|Diluted EPS
|5.19
|-2.63
|6.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited