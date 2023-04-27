INDUS TOWERS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,752.90 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,752.90 crore in March 2023 down 5.11% from Rs. 7,116.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,399.10 crore in March 2023 down 23.48% from Rs. 1,828.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,562.70 crore in March 2023 down 14.74% from Rs. 4,178.80 crore in March 2022.