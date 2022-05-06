 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
INDUS TOWERS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,116.30 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,116.30 crore in March 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 6,491.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,828.50 crore in March 2022 up 34.08% from Rs. 1,363.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,178.80 crore in March 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 3,489.70 crore in March 2021.

INDUS TOWERS EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.06 in March 2021.

INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 202.10 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.44% returns over the last 6 months and -20.29% over the last 12 months.

INDUS TOWERS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,116.30 6,927.40 6,491.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,116.30 6,927.40 6,491.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 2,400.80 2,567.60 2,374.50
Employees Cost 205.90 194.30 177.40
Depreciation 1,364.90 1,324.40 1,332.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 439.80 461.40 527.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,704.90 2,379.70 2,080.20
Other Income 109.00 93.90 77.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,813.90 2,473.60 2,157.50
Interest 382.50 384.70 361.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,431.40 2,088.90 1,795.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,431.40 2,088.90 1,795.70
Tax 602.90 518.10 432.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,828.50 1,570.80 1,363.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,828.50 1,570.80 1,363.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,828.50 1,570.80 1,363.70
Equity Share Capital 2,694.90 2,694.90 2,694.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 19,455.60 17,648.00 13,182.10
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.78 5.83 5.06
Diluted EPS 6.78 5.83 5.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.78 5.83 5.06
Diluted EPS 6.78 5.83 5.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 6, 2022
