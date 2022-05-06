INDUS TOWERS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,116.30 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7,116.30
|6,927.40
|6,491.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7,116.30
|6,927.40
|6,491.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2,400.80
|2,567.60
|2,374.50
|Employees Cost
|205.90
|194.30
|177.40
|Depreciation
|1,364.90
|1,324.40
|1,332.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|439.80
|461.40
|527.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,704.90
|2,379.70
|2,080.20
|Other Income
|109.00
|93.90
|77.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,813.90
|2,473.60
|2,157.50
|Interest
|382.50
|384.70
|361.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,431.40
|2,088.90
|1,795.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,431.40
|2,088.90
|1,795.70
|Tax
|602.90
|518.10
|432.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,828.50
|1,570.80
|1,363.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,828.50
|1,570.80
|1,363.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,828.50
|1,570.80
|1,363.70
|Equity Share Capital
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|19,455.60
|17,648.00
|13,182.10
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.78
|5.83
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|6.78
|5.83
|5.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.78
|5.83
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|6.78
|5.83
|5.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited