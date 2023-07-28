English
    INDUS TOWERS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,075.90 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,075.90 crore in June 2023 up 2.59% from Rs. 6,897.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,347.90 crore in June 2023 up 182.4% from Rs. 477.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,612.50 crore in June 2023 up 49.6% from Rs. 2,414.70 crore in June 2022.

    INDUS TOWERS EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in June 2022.

    INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 176.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.77% returns over the last 6 months and -21.09% over the last 12 months.

    INDUS TOWERS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,075.906,752.906,897.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,075.906,752.906,897.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel2,826.402,559.602,691.50
    Employees Cost185.00195.00183.40
    Depreciation1,374.101,320.201,339.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses585.00551.701,700.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,105.402,126.40982.90
    Other Income133.00116.1092.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,238.402,242.501,075.40
    Interest428.10349.20432.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,810.301,893.30643.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,810.301,893.30643.10
    Tax462.40494.20165.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,347.901,399.10477.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,347.901,399.10477.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,347.901,399.10477.30
    Equity Share Capital2,694.902,694.902,694.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19,739.7018,414.6016,934.20
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.005.191.77
    Diluted EPS5.005.191.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.005.191.77
    Diluted EPS5.005.191.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Indus Towers #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

