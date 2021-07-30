INDUS TOWERS Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,797.00 crore, up 315.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,797.00 crore in June 2021 up 315.62% from Rs. 1,635.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,415.30 crore in June 2021 up 101.15% from Rs. 703.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,573.60 crore in June 2021 up 320.87% from Rs. 849.10 crore in June 2020.

INDUS TOWERS EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2020.

INDUS TOWERS shares closed at 221.95 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.13% returns over the last 6 months and 12.95% over the last 12 months.