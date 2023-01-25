INDUS TOWERS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,765.00
|7,966.60
|6,927.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,765.00
|7,966.60
|6,927.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2,622.00
|2,717.70
|2,567.60
|Employees Cost
|200.00
|195.70
|194.30
|Depreciation
|1,357.70
|1,306.70
|1,324.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,757.20
|2,242.00
|461.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-171.90
|1,504.50
|2,379.70
|Other Income
|89.80
|62.90
|93.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-82.10
|1,567.40
|2,473.60
|Interest
|377.20
|392.40
|384.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-459.30
|1,175.00
|2,088.90
|Exceptional Items
|-492.80
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-952.10
|1,175.00
|2,088.90
|Tax
|-243.90
|303.20
|518.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-708.20
|871.80
|1,570.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-708.20
|871.80
|1,570.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-708.20
|871.80
|1,570.80
|Equity Share Capital
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|17,041.80
|17,780.00
|17,648.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|3.24
|5.83
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|3.24
|5.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|3.23
|5.83
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|3.24
|5.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited