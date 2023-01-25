 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
INDUS TOWERS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.34% from Rs. 6,927.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 708.20 crore in December 2022 down 145.09% from Rs. 1,570.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,275.60 crore in December 2022 down 66.41% from Rs. 3,798.00 crore in December 2021.

INDUS TOWERS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,765.00 7,966.60 6,927.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,765.00 7,966.60 6,927.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 2,622.00 2,717.70 2,567.60
Employees Cost 200.00 195.70 194.30
Depreciation 1,357.70 1,306.70 1,324.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,757.20 2,242.00 461.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -171.90 1,504.50 2,379.70
Other Income 89.80 62.90 93.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -82.10 1,567.40 2,473.60
Interest 377.20 392.40 384.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -459.30 1,175.00 2,088.90
Exceptional Items -492.80 -- --
P/L Before Tax -952.10 1,175.00 2,088.90
Tax -243.90 303.20 518.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -708.20 871.80 1,570.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -708.20 871.80 1,570.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -708.20 871.80 1,570.80
Equity Share Capital 2,694.90 2,694.90 2,694.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 17,041.80 17,780.00 17,648.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.63 3.24 5.83
Diluted EPS -2.63 3.24 5.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.63 3.23 5.83
Diluted EPS -2.63 3.24 5.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited