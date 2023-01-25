INDUS TOWERS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.34% from Rs. 6,927.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 708.20 crore in December 2022 down 145.09% from Rs. 1,570.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,275.60 crore in December 2022 down 66.41% from Rs. 3,798.00 crore in December 2021.