    INDUS TOWERS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.34% from Rs. 6,927.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 708.20 crore in December 2022 down 145.09% from Rs. 1,570.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,275.60 crore in December 2022 down 66.41% from Rs. 3,798.00 crore in December 2021.

    INDUS TOWERS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,765.007,966.606,927.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,765.007,966.606,927.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel2,622.002,717.702,567.60
    Employees Cost200.00195.70194.30
    Depreciation1,357.701,306.701,324.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,757.202,242.00461.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-171.901,504.502,379.70
    Other Income89.8062.9093.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-82.101,567.402,473.60
    Interest377.20392.40384.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-459.301,175.002,088.90
    Exceptional Items-492.80----
    P/L Before Tax-952.101,175.002,088.90
    Tax-243.90303.20518.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-708.20871.801,570.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-708.20871.801,570.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-708.20871.801,570.80
    Equity Share Capital2,694.902,694.902,694.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves17,041.8017,780.0017,648.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.633.245.83
    Diluted EPS-2.633.245.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.633.235.83
    Diluted EPS-2.633.245.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
