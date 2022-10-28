Indus Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 467.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 467.44% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 137.5% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 up 377.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

Indus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2021.

Indus Finance shares closed at 13.51 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.81% returns over the last 6 months and 168.06% over the last 12 months.