Indus Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 88.61% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indus Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 88.61% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 286.79% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 177.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

Indus Finance shares closed at 12.00 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and 78.31% over the last 12 months.

Indus Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.30 1.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.30 1.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.20 0.24
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.62 0.13 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.68 -0.04 0.76
Other Income 0.09 0.06 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.59 0.02 0.76
Interest 0.20 -- 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.79 0.02 0.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.79 0.02 0.46
Tax -0.01 -- 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.78 0.02 0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.78 0.02 0.42
Equity Share Capital 9.26 9.26 9.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 0.02 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.85 0.02 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 0.02 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.85 0.02 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

