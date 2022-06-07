Indus Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 88.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indus Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 88.61% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 286.79% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 177.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.
Indus Finance shares closed at 12.00 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and 78.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indus Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|0.30
|1.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|0.30
|1.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.20
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|0.13
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-0.04
|0.76
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|0.02
|0.76
|Interest
|0.20
|--
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.79
|0.02
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.79
|0.02
|0.46
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|0.02
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|0.02
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|9.26
|9.26
|9.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|0.02
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|0.02
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|0.02
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|0.02
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited