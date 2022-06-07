Indus Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 88.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 88.61% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 286.79% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 177.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

Indus Finance shares closed at 12.00 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and 78.31% over the last 12 months.