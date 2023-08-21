Indus Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 15.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 15.93% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 475.06% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Indus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Indus Finance shares closed at 17.50 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.72% returns over the last 6 months and 56.11% over the last 12 months.