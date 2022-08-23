Indus Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 341.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2022 up 341.98% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 113.73% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 170% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Indus Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in June 2021.

Indus Finance shares closed at 14.70 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.88% returns over the last 6 months and 96.52% over the last 12 months.