Indus Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 37.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 37.23% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 78.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Indus Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Indus Finance shares closed at 20.80 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 88.92% returns over the last 6 months and 45.96% over the last 12 months.