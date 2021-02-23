Indus Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 45.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2020 up 45.64% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 down 274.12% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 down 427.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Indus Finance shares closed at 5.51 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)