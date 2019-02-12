Indus Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2018 up 14.56% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 72.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Indus Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

Indus Finance shares closed at 14.00 on December 19, 2018 (BSE)