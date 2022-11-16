Inducto Stl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, down 61.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in September 2022 down 61.61% from Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 730.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Inducto Stl shares closed at 37.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 52.45% over the last 12 months.