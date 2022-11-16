 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inducto Stl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, down 61.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inducto Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in September 2022 down 61.61% from Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 730.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Inducto Stl shares closed at 37.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 52.45% over the last 12 months.

Inducto Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.20 30.72 13.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.20 30.72 13.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.35 17.27 12.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.45 10.05 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.23 1.56 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.25 0.46
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 1.16 0.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.36 -0.02
Other Income 0.11 0.10 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.46 0.05
Interest 0.15 0.07 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 0.39 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.18 0.39 0.04
Tax -0.01 0.10 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 0.29 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 0.29 0.03
Equity Share Capital 4.02 4.02 4.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 0.72 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.43 0.72 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 0.72 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.43 0.72 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

