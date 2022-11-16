Inducto Stl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, down 61.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inducto Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in September 2022 down 61.61% from Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 730.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.
Inducto Stl shares closed at 37.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 52.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inducto Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.20
|30.72
|13.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.20
|30.72
|13.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.35
|17.27
|12.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.45
|10.05
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|1.56
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.25
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|1.16
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.36
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.10
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.46
|0.05
|Interest
|0.15
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.39
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.39
|0.04
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.29
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.29
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.02
|4.02
|4.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.72
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.72
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.72
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.72
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited